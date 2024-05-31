ISTD Urges Adherence To National Invoicing System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD), Hossam Abu Ali, urged all ministries, institutions, and public bodies to comply with a Finance circular mandating that public purchases of goods and services be sourced from entities registered with the national electronic invoicing system.Abu Ali highlighted that the ISTD has facilitated a verification process for managers, procurement officials, and regulatory authorities across all public entities.They can confirm the registration of companies, suppliers, and service providers through the link:The Finance Ministry's directive aligns with the provisions of the Billing and Control Bylaw No. (34) of 2019 and its amendments, which require relevant entities to issue electronic invoices via the national system.