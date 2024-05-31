Fuel Prices Reduced: New Rates Effective June 1St

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The petroleum
Derivatives Pricing Committee announced a reduction in fuel
prices during its monthly meeting on Friday. The new rates, effective from June 1, are as follows:
- 90 octane gasoline: JD0.915 per liter (down from JD0.96)
- 95 octane gasoline: JD1.155 per liter (down from JD1.2)
- Diesel: JD0.7 per liter (down from JD0.735)
The committee decided to maintain the price of kerosene
at JD0.62 per liter and keep the price of a domestic gas
cylinder (12.5 kg) at JD7 per cylinder for June.
The adjustments were made after reviewing international crude oil and petroleum derivative prices for May, which showed a decrease compared to April. The committee applied the price equation based on international rates, resulting in the reduced local prices for gasoline and diesel.
