               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fuel Prices Reduced: New Rates Effective June 1St


5/31/2024 9:23:14 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee announced a reduction in fuel prices during its monthly meeting on Friday. The new rates, effective from June 1, are as follows:
- 90 octane gasoline: JD0.915 per liter (down from JD0.96)
- 95 octane gasoline: JD1.155 per liter (down from JD1.2)
- Diesel: JD0.7 per liter (down from JD0.735)
The committee decided to maintain the price of kerosene at JD0.62 per liter and keep the price of a domestic gas cylinder (12.5 kg) at JD7 per cylinder for June.
The adjustments were made after reviewing international crude oil and petroleum derivative prices for May, which showed a decrease compared to April. The committee applied the price equation based on international rates, resulting in the reduced local prices for gasoline and diesel.

MENAFN31052024000117011021ID1108281143


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search