Fuel Prices Reduced: New Rates Effective June 1St

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Derivatives Pricing Committee announced a reduction in prices during its monthly meeting on Friday. The new rates, effective from June 1, are as follows:- 90 octane gasoline: JD0.915 per liter (down from JD0.96)- 95 octane gasoline: JD1.155 per liter (down from JD1.2)- Diesel: JD0.7 per liter (down from JD0.735)The committee decided to maintain the price of at JD0.62 per liter and keep the price of a domestic cylinder (12.5 kg) at JD7 per cylinder for June.The adjustments were made after reviewing international crude oil and petroleum derivative prices for May, which showed a decrease compared to April. The committee applied the price equation based on international rates, resulting in the reduced local prices for gasoline and diesel.