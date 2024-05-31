Training Workshops Launched To Boost Women's Election Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, May 31 (Petra) -- The Jordanian National Commission for Women kicked off a series of training workshops in the southern region, aiming to boost women's participation in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.The initiative launched in Tafila Governorate, attracting 24 trainees from diverse backgrounds, including local administration members, former candidates, and community activists.Over three days, participants engaged in intensive training covering the legislative framework of elections, campaign management, communication skills, voter outreach, engagement, and strategies to combat electoral violence.A concluding dialogue session featured notable speakers, including the Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, Maha Ali, former Minister of Social Development, Reem Abu Hassan, and former MP Amal Rufu'.Ali emphasized the commission's commitment to supporting women's participation in public life, aligning with the National Strategy for Women 2020-2025. She highlighted the importance of women's involvement in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, facilitated by recent constitutional amendments and electoral laws designed to enhance their representation.Abu Hassan discussed the critical constitutional amendments promoting gender equality and non-discrimination, underscoring the legal framework supporting women's empowerment and protection. She also detailed provisions in the new electoral law that bolster women's representation in the House of Representatives.Former MP Rufu' shared her experiences and challenges in parliamentary elections, stressing the significance of continuous self-empowerment, community engagement, and the crucial support from families for women's public and political aspirations.The training program in Tafila marks a significant step towards achieving greater gender equity in Jordan's political arena, with further workshops planned across the Kingdom.