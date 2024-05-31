China Says It Will Not Attend Ukraine Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China will not attend a Ukraine peace in Switzerland next month because it does not meet its expectations, which include both Russia and Ukraine taking part.

Chinese Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning said this at a briefing on Friday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"The arrangements for the meeting still fall far short of China's requests and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate," Mao said.

Zelensky: 90 countries confirm participation in Peace Summit

She added that China has always insisted that an international peace conference should be endorsed by both Russia and Ukraine, with the equal participation of all parties, and that all peace proposals should be discussed in a fair and equal manner.

"Otherwise it will be difficult for it to play a substantive role in restoring peace," Mao said.

"We are very sorry that the Chinese side does not use the opportunity to present its position on the platform of the Summit in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian embassy in Beijing said in a statement to Reuters.

Photo: EPA