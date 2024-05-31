SBU Shows Exclusive Footage Of Release Of 75 Ukrainians From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released an exclusive of today's release of 75 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

The video was posted on the SBU website on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters on the of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!" the report said.

The SBU said it was working to fulfill the president's order and return every Ukrainian from captivity.

Seventy-five 75 soldiers and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as part of a prisoner exchange on May 31. As many as 3,210 Ukrainians have already been returned from Russian captivity.

Photo: Ukraine's Ombudsman

