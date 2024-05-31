Digital Skills Assessment Report Underway In Azerbaijan, Says WB Expert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Khalisa Shahverdiyeva, a World expert, announced at thesecond annual report meeting on the Azerbaijan Rapid TechnicalAssistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the European Union (EU) andmanaged by the World Bank, that a report on the assessment ofdigital skills needs in Azerbaijan is currently in progress, Azernews reports.

"The assessment of digital skills needs in Azerbaijan isunderway and is scheduled to be presented to partners by the end ofJune this year. The assessment covers both individual citizens andvarious stakeholders in the city of Baku and in 10 communitiesacross the Barda, Sharur, Aghdash, Hajigabul, Kangarli, Gakh, andOghuz regions.

Data collection has been completed. The report will includerecommendations concerning the population's access to internetservices, addressing challenges in this area, enhancing digitalskills, and other related issues," Shahverdiyeva stated.

She highlighted a growing interest in the digital sector inAzerbaijan, particularly in online transactions and internetbanking.

"Research indicates that 47 percent of the population is seekingto expand their knowledge of online transactions, while 40 percentare interested in internet banking," the expert noted.

Shahverdiyeva further pointed out that the highest demand fordigital training is observed in Nakhchivan, where 87 percent ofresidents in Kangarli district and 79 percent in Sharur districtexpressed a desire to enhance their digital skills.

"Moreover, the agricultural sector stands to benefit fromaccessible internet, enabling the adoption of 'smart' farmingpractices such as digital farming, precision farming, andmarketing," she added.

It is noteworthy that the AZTAF program was initiated to assistthe Azerbaijani government in achieving the development objectivesoutlined in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-EconomicDevelopment."