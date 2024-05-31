World Bank, Azerbaijan Explore Monetization Of Carbon Emission Quotas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"The World plans to discuss monetization of carbon emissionquotas with Azerbaijan."

Azernews reports that Florian Kitt, the WorldBank's specialist, said this during the second annual reportmeeting of the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility(AZTAF) funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the WorldBank (WB).

“As I mentioned earlier, carbon and climate finance will be keyto making the energy transition more affordable. We recently heldour first workshop to look at the landscape of carbon and climatefinance around the world. Admittedly, if you do not work deeply inthis area, this picture can sometimes be quite confusing," hesaid.

According to him, there are several instruments such as carbontaxes and carbon markets.

"We are trying to find an optimal solution for Azerbaijantogether with the government. Our goal is not to simply copy theexperience of others, but to develop an approach that will beeffective for the country and its economy. As part of thedevelopment of an energy transmission project called Azure, whichinvolves the connection of one gigawatt of wind and solar powerplants, we plan to discuss with the government the possibility ofmonetizing carbon dioxide emissions. At the same time, we will takeinto account the current legislation of Azerbaijan to ensure thesuccessful implementation of the project," he noted.

Florian Kitt also added that the World Bank is ready to supportAzerbaijan in increasing the efficiency of the heating system.

"Approximately 30 percent of energy consumption in the worldfalls on the share of buildings. In Azerbaijan, this figure isclose to 38 percent only in the residential sector. If we addindustry and other sectors, the indicator will reach 50 percent average energy consumption of buildings in Azerbaijan is closeto 0.85 gigajoules," he said.

Kitt noted that the Ministry of Energy of the Republic ofAzerbaijan presented a plan of future measures to increase theefficiency of the heating system.

"We are ready to provide support in solving these issues, and asthe World Bank, we are ready to discuss and provide financialsupport in the form of loans to the project in this direction," hesaid.

In addition, Florian Kitt said that carbon and climate financeplay a key role in supporting the ambitious strategy of theAzerbaijani government to expand the use of renewable energy.

"Energy efficiency is the most accessible and fastest measure toreduce rapidly growing energy consumption due to the increase inheating, cooling and the use of cars. It can help reduce costs,allocate funds for other types of economic activity and supportAzerbaijan's energy sector diversification strategy", - hesaid.

The energy expert noted that wind, solar, geothermal andbioenergy are areas that require special attention.

"We appreciate the support of our European partners who agree onthe importance of promoting these themes in order to successfullyimplement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and transitionto a new economic framework based on renewable energy rather thanoil and gas," he added.