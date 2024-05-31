Shambhavi Singh Recounts Tough Battle To Convince Her Family To Agree With Her Career Choice

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Shambhavi Singh, who has bagged the lead role in the upcoming thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', has shared that convincing her family to agree to her career choice was one of the toughest battles she faced.

Shambhavi, who hails from Patna, said: "Entering the acting field was quite challenging for me, especially coming from a small town where pursuing a career in acting was not easy as everyone used to think it is not a stable profession. My father was initially against the idea, and convincing my family was one of the toughest battles I've faced."

"Even after convincing my parents, it was a challenge to get a good role, and coming to Mumbai and managing things by myself was a big task. Although I had done one show before, landing the lead role in '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' is a monumental achievement for me," she said.

Sharing details about her character, Shambhavi said: "I am playing Preeti, which is a very different character than the one I played before. I hope the viewers will like the show and shower love on my character. Starting my career with a show on such a prestigious channel is a fantastic opportunity. I am thrilled about the show, particularly because of its unique and compelling storyline.”

The show also starring Rajveer Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri will air in June on Star Bharat.