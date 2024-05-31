Kuwait Rep. At UN: Sheikh Sabah Award For Medical Care Is An Incentive

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the United Nations and International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Alhayen the granting of the late Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's prize for care researches constitutes an incentive to boost public health.

The granting of the late Amir's award in the research of for the elderly and enhancing public health in 2024 constitutes a minaret and a positive stimulant to attain objectives of sustainable development and enhancing public health as well as ensuring its compatibility with the international health priorities and the top practices, Ambassador Alhayen said.

The senior diplomat, in a statement he addressed during handover of the award to the winners on sidelines of the 77th session of the World Health Assembly, said the prize is dedicated to the workers in the healthcare sector to express appreciation for their efforts.

Its granting also mirrors the constructive cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the World Health Organization, dating back to decades ago, exactly when Kuwait joined the World Health Organization in 1960.

The ambassador congratulated the winners of the award for the 2024 season. They are Professor Fing Kao, the deputy chair of the Chinese Association for the old age medicine, Dr. Hamed Said Alwhaibi, the head of the elderly and community care at the Omani Ministry of Health. (end)

