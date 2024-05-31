Empowering The Future Of Banking: Celebrating Innovation And Excellence At The 12Th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Johannesburg, South Africa, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg became the epicentre of innovation and excellence on May 23rd, 2024 , as it hosted the 12th Edition Connected Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 . This highly anticipated event celebrated outstanding achievements in the banking and services industry, centered around the theme “Empowering Tomorrow's Banking Digital Landscape: Enroute to Technology, Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability.”







A Dynamic Platform for Industry Leaders

Drawing over 300 global executives, experts, and leaders from the banking and financial services industry, the summit provided a vibrant platform for learning, networking, and impactful discussions. The event underscored the vital role of collaboration and knowledge sharing in propelling the industry forward.

Recognizing Pioneers in Banking

The Innovation & Excellence Awards honored organizations and individuals who have significantly contributed to the BFSI industry in Southern Africa. These accolades highlighted innovative initiatives and exceptional leadership driving growth and development in the region's financial services sector. The esteemed award winners included:



Best Bank in South Africa: Standard Bank Group

Excellence in Consumer Digital Banking: First Rand Bank

Excellence in Private Banking: First National Bank

Excellence in Innovative Investment Banking: Absa CIB

Excellence in Sustainable Banking: Nedbank

Inspirational Personality in African Banking: Kennedy G. Bungane

Excellence in Customer Centricity: Tyme Bank

Excellence in Asset Management: Sasfin Bank

CEO of the Year: Sim Tshabalala

CIO of the Year: Johnson Idesoh

Chief Analytics Officer of the Year: Dr. Mark Nasila

CDO of the Year: Esther Munyi

COO of the Year: Pradeep Maharaj

CISO of the Year: Del Van Rooyen Digital Transformation Provider of the Year: Wipro

These awards celebrated the innovative efforts and exemplary leadership that have significantly impacted the financial services sector in Southern Africa. The winners embodied the summit's core values of technology, innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Celebrating Success and Inspiring the Future

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners and express our deep appreciation for their contributions to advancing the BFSI industry. Their achievements serve as an inspiration for continued innovation and excellence in the sector.

