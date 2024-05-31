(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Johannesburg, South Africa, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , On May 23rd, 2024 , the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg set the stage for a groundbreaking gathering as the 12th Edition Connected Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 convened over 300 global executives, experts, and leaders from the banking and services industry. This year's summit, themed“Empowering Tomorrow's Banking Digital Landscape: Enroute to Technology, Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability,” underscored the importance of technological advancement while championing innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in shaping the future of banking.







Exploring the Frontier of Banking Innovation

The summit explored the profound influence of emerging technologies on the financial sector, addressing pivotal topics such as Digital Inclusion and Transformation, Customer Experience, DeFi, Lending and Financial Inclusion, the Role of AI, ML, and Robotics in Financial Services, and the Synergies Between Traditional Financial Institutions and Telecoms. Emphasis was also placed on ESG & Sustainability, ensuring that banking advancements progress responsibly and inclusively.

An Assembly of Visionaries and Thought Leaders

Featuring over 24 prominent speakers, the summit provided a platform for dynamic discussions and the exchange of insights on critical industry trends. Distinguished speakers included:



Johnson Idesoh, Group Chief Information and Technology Officer, Absa Group

Francois Benjamin, Chief Operating Officer, Access Bank SA

Thav Reddy, Group Head of Privacy, Absa Group

Marijke Guest, CIB CIO, Nedbank Group Ltd

Maurits Pretorius, Chief Strategy Officer, Payments Association of South Africa

Rene More, Cyber Security Lead – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro

Philile Mkhize, Chief Operations Officer – Technology, Absa Group

Esther Muny, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Sasfin

Kutlwano Ngwarati, Member, Forbes

Mark Nasila, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, First National Bank

Ridwaan Rasool, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Absa Group

Doreen Mokoena, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersec Clinique

Marianne Kekana, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, FNB ConnectMe

Tunde Macaulay, Head, Business & Commercial Banking, Africa Regions and Offshore, Standard Bank Group

Herman Sambo, Executive Head: Personal & Business Banking, Bidvest Bank

Pascalle Albrecht, Executive: Commercial Issuing: Relationship Banking Product, Absa Group

Angela Mwelu Tshikhovhokhovho, Senior Vice President, Business Development – Africa, Sharp Vision

Thembela Khedama, Head of Digitisation, Client Experience and Risk Execution, Standard Bank

Nkosana Thato Roda, Head: Payments Platform Services, Standard Bank Group

Mumbi Odame, Head of Client Experience and Design, Rand Merchant Bank

Dolly Mphahlele, Head of Business Intelligence and Datawarehousing, FirstRand Group Treasury

Mind Mabhunu, Head of the ATM business unit under Personal and Private Banking Coverage, Standard Bank South Africa

Resham Sivnarain, Tech Lead: Machine Learning & AI, Vodacom Group Japheth Munyw'oki, Founder, Goodson Capital Partners

The summit also hosted the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Awards, honoring organizations making significant contributions to the BFSI industry in Southern Africa. Notable award winners included:

Best Bank in South Africa: Standard Bank Group

Excellence in Consumer Digital Banking: First Rand Bank

Excellence in Private Banking: First National Bank

Excellence in Innovative Investment Banking: Absa CIB

Excellence in Sustainable Banking: Nedbank

Inspirational Personality in African Banking: Kennedy G. Bungane

Excellence in Customer Centricity: Tyme Bank

Excellence in Asset Management: Sasfin Bank

CEO of the Year: Sim Tshabalala

CIO of the Year: Johnson Idesoh

Chief Analytics Officer of the Year: Dr. Mark Nasila

CDO of the Year: Esther Munyi

COO of the Year: Pradeep Maharaj

CISO of the Year: Del Van Rooyen

Digital Transformation Provider of the Year: Wipro

A Call to Action for Future Innovators

The Connected Banking Summit not only celebrated excellence but also inspired future innovators to drive change in the industry. As banking continues to evolve, the summit encourages professionals and organizations to embrace innovation and strive for excellence in shaping the sector's future.

Looking Ahead

Anticipation looms for future editions of the summit, where the emphasis on innovation and excellence will undoubtedly persist. For those eager to be part of this transformative journey, reach out via email or visit our website.

The Connected Banking Summit remains steadfast in spotlighting the achievements of banking's brightest minds and fostering an environment where innovation leads to a more inclusive and dynamic banking future.

For more information and partnership inquiries, contact ... or visit: .