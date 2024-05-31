(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Johannesburg, South Africa, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , On May 23rd, 2024 , the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg set the stage for a groundbreaking gathering as the 12th Edition Connected banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 convened over 300 global executives, experts, and leaders from the banking and financial services industry. This year's summit, themed“Empowering Tomorrow's Banking Digital Landscape: Enroute to Technology, Innovation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability,” underscored the importance of technological advancement while championing innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in shaping the future of banking.
Exploring the Frontier of Banking Innovation
The summit explored the profound influence of emerging technologies on the financial sector, addressing pivotal topics such as Digital Inclusion and Transformation, Customer Experience, DeFi, Lending and Financial Inclusion, the Role of AI, ML, and Robotics in Financial Services, and the Synergies Between Traditional Financial Institutions and Telecoms. Emphasis was also placed on ESG & Sustainability, ensuring that banking advancements progress responsibly and inclusively.
An Assembly of Visionaries and Thought Leaders
Featuring over 24 prominent speakers, the summit provided a platform for dynamic discussions and the exchange of insights on critical industry trends. Distinguished speakers included:
Johnson Idesoh, Group Chief Information and Technology Officer, Absa Group
Francois Benjamin, Chief Operating Officer, Access Bank SA
Thav Reddy, Group Head of Privacy, Absa Group
Marijke Guest, CIB CIO, Nedbank Group Ltd
Maurits Pretorius, Chief Strategy Officer, Payments Association of South Africa
Rene More, Cyber Security Lead – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro
Philile Mkhize, Chief Operations Officer – Technology, Absa Group
Esther Muny, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Sasfin
Kutlwano Ngwarati, Member, Forbes
Mark Nasila, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, First National Bank
Ridwaan Rasool, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Absa Group
Doreen Mokoena, Chief Information Security Officer, Cybersec Clinique
Marianne Kekana, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, FNB ConnectMe
Tunde Macaulay, Head, Business & Commercial Banking, Africa Regions and Offshore, Standard Bank Group
Herman Sambo, Executive Head: Personal & Business Banking, Bidvest Bank
Pascalle Albrecht, Executive: Commercial Issuing: Relationship Banking Product, Absa Group
Angela Mwelu Tshikhovhokhovho, Senior Vice President, Business Development – Africa, Sharp Vision
Thembela Khedama, Head of Digitisation, Client Experience and Risk Execution, Standard Bank
Nkosana Thato Roda, Head: Payments Platform Services, Standard Bank Group
Mumbi Odame, Head of Client Experience and Design, Rand Merchant Bank
Dolly Mphahlele, Head of Business Intelligence and Datawarehousing, FirstRand Group Treasury
Mind Mabhunu, Head of the ATM business unit under Personal and Private Banking Coverage, Standard Bank South Africa
Resham Sivnarain, Tech Lead: Machine Learning & AI, Vodacom Group
Japheth Munyw'oki, Founder, Goodson Capital Partners
The summit also hosted the prestigious Innovation & Excellence Awards, honoring organizations making significant contributions to the BFSI industry in Southern Africa. Notable award winners included:
Best Bank in South Africa: Standard Bank Group
Excellence in Consumer Digital Banking: First Rand Bank
Excellence in Private Banking: First National Bank
Excellence in Innovative Investment Banking: Absa CIB
Excellence in Sustainable Banking: Nedbank
Inspirational Personality in African Banking: Kennedy G. Bungane
Excellence in Customer Centricity: Tyme Bank
Excellence in Asset Management: Sasfin Bank
CEO of the Year: Sim Tshabalala
CIO of the Year: Johnson Idesoh
Chief Analytics Officer of the Year: Dr. Mark Nasila
CDO of the Year: Esther Munyi
COO of the Year: Pradeep Maharaj
CISO of the Year: Del Van Rooyen
Digital Transformation Provider of the Year: Wipro
A Call to Action for Future Innovators
The Connected Banking Summit not only celebrated excellence but also inspired future innovators to drive change in the industry. As banking continues to evolve, the summit encourages professionals and organizations to embrace innovation and strive for excellence in shaping the sector's future.
Looking Ahead
Anticipation looms for future editions of the summit, where the emphasis on innovation and excellence will undoubtedly persist. For those eager to be part of this transformative journey, reach out via email or visit our website.
The Connected Banking Summit remains steadfast in spotlighting the achievements of banking's brightest minds and fostering an environment where innovation leads to a more inclusive and dynamic banking future.
For more information and partnership inquiries, contact ... or visit: .
