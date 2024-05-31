Infection Surveillance Solutions Market To Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2031, Driven By 15.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The Infection Surveillance Solutions Is Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Growing Concerns Over Hospital-Acquired Infections

The Infection Surveillance Solutions Market was valued at USD 709.72 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,201.45 Million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period. Fueled by the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and stringent regulations mandating their prevention.List of Infection Surveillance Solutions Companies Profiled in Report:-Atlas Medical Software-Baxter International Inc.-Becton, Dickinson and Company-Deb Group Ltd.-GOJO Industries, Inc.-HyGreen, Inc.-Premier, Inc.-RL Solutions-Truven Health Analytics-Wolters Kluwer N.V.Market Growth Factors:.Focus on Preventing Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): HAIs are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in healthcare settings. Regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter policies to encourage the development and implementation of infection surveillance solutions, driving market growth..Increasing Number of Surgeries: The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide necessitates robust surveillance practices to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs), a significant burden on patients and healthcare systems..Growing Demand for Better Healthcare: Public demand for improved healthcare services, coupled with the increasing healthcare awareness, is pushing the adoption of infection surveillance solutions.Stringent government policies across the globe are promoting the development of infection surveillance solutions. The US Department of Health and Human Services' 'National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections' outlines specific goals for HAI prevention. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has established protocols for implementing infection control programs.Furthermore, the growing number of surgeries necessitates robust surveillance to prevent SSIs. The Lancet Commission for Global Surgery estimates that 11% of the global disease burden requires surgical intervention.The focus of Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) on curbing HAIs further emphasizes the market's potential. Additionally, the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is driving the development of solutions for antimicrobial stewardship, creating market opportunities for various players.Emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil present lucrative investment opportunities due to their large populations, increasing healthcare awareness, and growing demand for better healthcare services. Key Market Segmentation:By Product & Services.Software.Web-Based Software.On-Premise Software.Services-Product Support & Maintenance-Training & Consulting services-Implementation ServicesBy End User.Hospitals.Large Hospitals.Medium Sized Hospitals.Small Hospitals.Long-Term Care Facilities-Nursing Homes-Skilled Nursing Facilities-Assisted- Living Facilities.OthersProduct & Services: Infection surveillance software solutions dominated the market in 2023 due to the rising need for HAI prevention and the increasing number of surgical procedures. On-premise software holds the largest share within the software segment due to concerns around data security. Product support and maintenance services lead the services segment, driven by the need for interoperability and software complexity solutions.End User: Hospitals account for the largest market share due to the high patient volume, prevalence of HAIs, and increased SSIs. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of infection surveillance technology in hospitals. Product support and maintenance services lead the services segment, driven by the need for interoperability and software complexity solutions.End User: Hospitals account for the largest market share due to the high patient volume, prevalence of HAIs, and increased SSIs. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of infection surveillance technology in hospitals.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @Impact of Global EventsRussia-Ukraine War: The war has disrupted supply chains for medical equipment and raw materials, potentially impacting the production and availability of infection surveillance solutions, particularly in Europe. Additionally, the war has diverted healthcare resources away from HAI prevention programs, leading to a potential rise in HAIs.Economic Slowdown: The global economic slowdown may affect healthcare spending and investments in new technologies like infection surveillance solutions. Rising inflation can lead to higher prices for these solutions, impacting short-term demand. However, the long-term demand is expected to remain robust due to the ongoing need to prevent HAIs and improve healthcare quality.Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America holds the largest market share due to significant government funding for medical research, particularly in the US. The rising prevalence of HAIs and government initiatives promoting HAI reduction further drive market growth in this region. Key Takeaways:.Advanced infection surveillance solutions crucial for curbing hospital-associated infections..Emerging economies offer lucrative growth opportunities..Hospitals lead adoption due to high patient loads and COVID-19 impacts..Software dominates, emphasizing the importance of technological solutions..Economic slowdown poses short-term challenges but long-term resilience expected.Recent Developments:-In November 2022, Wolters Kluwer enhanced its clinical surveillance portfolio with the Sentri7 Sepsis Monitor, leveraging advanced algorithms for early sepsis detection.-Premier unveiled the PINC AI solution in June 2022, catering to long-term care facilities with advanced clinical surveillance capabilities.Table of ContentChapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Research MethodologyChapter 3 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market DynamicsChapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)Chapter 5 Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6 Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7 PEST AnalysisChapter 8 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Segmentation, By Product & ServicesChapter 9 Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Segmentation, By End UserChapter 10 Regional AnalysisChapter 11 Company profileChapter 12 Competitive LandscapeChapter 13 Use Case and Best PracticesChapter 14 ConclusionContinued...Other Related ReportsOperating Room Management Market Report@Dental Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report @Echocardiography Market Report @

