Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market To Hit USD 4.79 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Poised for Strong Growth, Driven by Rising Prevalence and Technological Advancements

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market , valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.79 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.The urinary incontinence treatment devices market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and technological advancements in treatment options.List of Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Companies Profiled in Report:-A.M.I. GmbH-Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd.-B. Braun Melsungen AG-Baxter-Boston Scientific Corporation-C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)-Coloplast Group-ConvaTec Group PLC-Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)-Hollister Incorporated-InControl Medical LLC-Johnson & Johnson-Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG-Medtronic plc-Nipro Corporation-Promedon Group-Teleflex Incorporate-ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L.(To view Complete List of companies, Read Sample Report)Download Free Sample Report of Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market @A Major Factor Driving The Market Growth Is The Rising Prevalence Of Urinary IncontinenceStudies estimate that around 25% to 45% of adult women experience urinary incontinence, highlighting a significant disease burden. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is another crucial factor. As per the World Population Prospects 2022 Report, the global population aged 65 or above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. Since urinary incontinence is more common in elderly individuals, this demographic shift is expected to fuel market growth.Furthermore, advancements by major market players are propelling the market forward. For instance, Medtronic's investigational implantable tibial neuromodulation device is undergoing clinical trials to assess its efficacy in treating urinary incontinence.Urinary Incontinence, Affecting Over 500 Million People GloballySeveral factors, such as urinary tract infections, weakened pelvic floor muscles, and surgeries, can lead to this condition. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, coupled with technological advancements in non-invasive electrical stimulation devices, is anticipated to propel the global market.Electrical stimulation devices are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in treating various incontinence types and being considered minimally invasive and safe. Companies are actively involved in developing and launching new electrical stimulation devices, creating significant opportunities for market leaders in the coming years.Key Market Segments:By Product.Conventional Vaginal slings.Urinary Catheters.Advanced Vaginal Slings.Vaginal Slings.Electrical Stimulation Devices.Foley Catheters.Artificial Urinary Sphincters.Other DevicesBy Incontinence Type.Stress urinary incontinence.Functional urinary incontinence.Urge urinary incontinence.Overflow urinary incontinenceBy Category.Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices.External Urinary Incontinence DevicesBy End User.Clinics.Hospitals.OtherHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts @Electrical stimulation devices dominate the product category, holding around 44% of the market share in 2023This popularity is due to the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments for strengthening pelvic floor muscles. Additionally, electrical stimulation boasts high success rates, and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, particularly for implantable devices, further solidify its lead.In terms of incontinence type, urge incontinence takes the top spot with a share of approximately 42% in 2023Two factors contribute to this dominance: firstly, the higher cost of treatment devices, especially implantable electrical stimulation devices, compared to other options like catheters. Secondly, the rising prevalence of urge incontinence and the increasing use of electrical stimulation for treating overactive bladder, a common cause of urge incontinence, propel this segment forward.Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices MarketAn economic slowdown can negatively impact the urinary incontinence treatment devices market. During economic downturns, healthcare spending might decrease due to reduced insurance coverage and patient out-of-pocket expenses. This could lead to patients delaying or forgoing treatment for urinary incontinence, impacting market growth. However, the essential nature of these devices for managing a chronic condition may help mitigate the slowdown's effects.North America is expected to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast periodThe major factors driving the market growth in this region include the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, the growing geriatric population, and the high demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches by major companies in the region are further propelling market growth.Recent Developments in Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices MarketIn December 2022, Axonics, Inc. received approval from Health Canada for their fourth-generation rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system. This system offers a safe and long-lasting treatment option for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI).In May 2022, BlueWind Medical secured USD 64 million in Series B funding. The funds will be used for the development of their innovative RENOVA iStim device, an implantable tibial neuromodulation device under investigation for treating urgency incontinence, either alone or combined with urinary urgency and/or frequency.Why You Need This Report on the Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market:.Gain a deep understanding of every relevant market segment, from product type and incontinence kind to end user..Get a clear picture of the market's size on a global and regional scale..Our report utilizes a unique and robust research design to deliver accurate market size estimations and insightful forecasts, ensuring you have reliable data to guide your decision-making..Identify the key players shaping the market and stay informed about their latest developments..This report leaves no stone unturned, covering every significant segment within the market.Purchase Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Report @Table of ContentChapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Research MethodologyChapter 3 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market DynamicsChapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)Chapter 5 Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6 Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7 PEST AnalysisChapter 8 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation, By ProductChapter 9 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation, By Incontinence TypeChapter 10 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation, By CategoryChapter 11 Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Segmentation, By End UserChapter 12 Regional AnalysisChapter 13 Company profileChapter 14 Competitive LandscapeChapter 15 Use Case and Best PracticesChapter 16 ConclusionContinued...Other Related ReportsUrinary Catheters Market Report @Wearable Medical Devices Market Report @Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Report @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube