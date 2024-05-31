GOP Candidates Blast Dems Over Border Crisis After Witnessing Migrant Suffering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VetComm CEO and Former Congressional Candidate Kate Monroe and GOP Hopeful Matt Gunderson See Migrant Suffering First-Hand at Mexico Border, Blame Democrats

- Kate Monroe, CEO of VetCommJACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kate Monroe ran for Congress' 49th District on the ticket in the most recent election. The former Marine fell in the primary to Orange County businessman Matt Gunderson who defeated two other challengers. Even though Gunderson bested her, Monroe isn't bitter. Monroe, the CEO of VetComm is helping her former rival rise to potentially unseat Democrat incumbent Mike Levin in November.“Just because I didn't win doesn't mean I'm not going to help get the right guy in”, says Monroe”.One of Monroe's key platforms was border security. Recently she took Gunderson to tour an area near Jacumba Hot Springs considered to be a hotbed for illegal crossings-an area Monroe and a group called“Border Vets” attempted to secure with razor wire . While there, they fed and gave water to hungry, desparate, dehydrated migrant children and were horrified by what they saw.“The border crisis hits hard when you see it first-hand”, said Gunderson.“It's a humanitarian crisis. It's a national security crisis and our ineffective President and Congressmen are doing nothing to address it”.Gunderson and Monroe arrived to see dozens of migrants who had crossed easily and were waiting for Border Patrol agents to pick them up and claim asylum. The migrants flocked to the two asking for food and water. Monroe was moved to tears by the desperation and suffering she saw she began giving out whatever food and water her team had. As she walked into the crowd, tiny hands of children reached out desperately to try and get something to eat or drink.“Just because I want the border secured doesn't mean I want to see these poor people suffer”, said Monroe.“By having an open border we are complicit in their suffering. They come here hungry, tired, and dehydrated. Some get robbed and sexually assaulted along the way. We need leaders like Matt to step up and reform immigration to stop this which starts by securing our border”.U.S. figures show this area near San Diego is the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in the country. ICE also confirmed a Jordanian national who was accused of trying to breach the Quantico Marine base and a man on the terror watch list crossed in the same area and were released after being detained by California Border Patrol which is why Gunderson and Monroe want the area secured. But they say they also want a proper path to citizenship."We're not saying we're against immigration. We just want a better system," said Monroe.Gunderson's November opponent has held the 49th District seat since 2019 and won the March primary with 51% of the vote. Gunderson says the crisis at the border lies squarely at Levin and other Dems' collective feet.“Mike Levin is on the wrong side of virtually every issue for the 49th district”, says Gunderson.“He's on the wrong side of every border security bill. He exacerbates inflation by supporting an energy policy that drives up the costs for every Californian. He has a far-left voting record that does not reflect the district”.Monroe agreed.“The current administration from the top down has failed the American people miserably. Desperate migrants who risk their lives to come here are welcomed with open arms by Border Patrol agents. This needs to change and hopefully, a change in leadership will make that happen”.Mike Levin's office was contacted requesting comment for this article. The request was not immediately returned.

