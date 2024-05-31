Sunbelt Business Brokers Of South Florida Leads The State With Sales Recognition From Business Brokers Of Florida®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Quinn

David Carson

Claudio Vilas

Three staff members were awarded top sales and excellence awards

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three brokers from Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida were recognized by Business Brokers of Florida® (BBF) for their accomplishments in business sales over the year.

Mark Quinn , Senior Business Broker, was awarded BBF Dealmaker for Top 50 in Sales, BBF Million Dollar Plus and IBBA Excellence Platinum Chairman's Circle Award

David Carson , Business Broker, was awarded the IBBA Excellence Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, M&A Source Executive Club, BBF Dealmaker for Top 50 in Sales, BBF Million Dollar Plus

Claudio Vilas , M&A Advisor, was awarded the IBBA Chairman's Circle Awards, M&A Gold Club Award, BBF #1 Top Dollar Producer, BBF Dealmaker for Top 50 in Sales, BBF Million Dollar Plus

Ryan Cave, President of Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, said,“The recognition of Mark Quinn, David Carson, and Claudio Vilas with this year's International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), M&A Source, and Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) awards demonstrates the incredible achievements that can be realized through ingenuity, hard work, and a commitment to lifelong learning.”

Cave also said,“Claudio Vilas's Business Brokers of Florida TOP Producer award not only recognizes his outstanding work but also inspires our entire Sunbelt team to continue exceeding expectations and to innovate in the way we approach our business. These accolades showcase the dedication and expertise of Sunbelt's team members in helping clients navigate the complex world of small and lower middle market business sales and acquisitions.”

The IBBA Award recognizes excellence in the business brokerage industry, while the M&A Source Award honors top mergers and acquisitions professionals. The BBF TOP Producer Award and Top 50 Awards acknowledge the highest-performing business brokers of over 800 other business brokers in Florida.

About Sunbelt Business Brokers

Sunbelt Business Brokers is known worldwide as 'the place to go to buy or sell a business.' The Sunbelt Network has more Certified Business Intermediaries (CBIs) than any firm. And with the largest network of experienced brokers in the industry, we are likely in your backyard.

Sunbelt business brokers service both the Main Street and Middle Market sectors. We define a Main Street business to be one valued at less than $1million, and Middle Market businesses to be valued above $1million.

Find more information at ###

