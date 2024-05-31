New SEL App Empowers Students To Improve Mental Health, Build Positive Community, And Reduce Bullying

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gracefill's kindness app has been adapted for use in schools

- Michael Amenta, co-founderQUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Educators seeking to improve classroom community and reduce bullying can now leverage the power of gratitude with Gracefill, a new social-emotional (SEL) app adapted specifically for schools. Gracefill is a social gratitude that spreads conscious acts of kindness to address the national youth mental health crisis proclaimed by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Schools on Gracefill get the core gratitude messaging experience available on web, iOS, and Android, plus:- Protection from external users: Only students, teachers, and administrators at a given school can discover and write to each other.- Anti-bullying tools powered by Google Gemini: To prevent messages that may hurt the recipient's feelings, Gracefill integrates Gemini's AI-powered sentiment assessment. Any message detected as negative or unsupportive will be held and sent to a teacher for review and the opportunity to coach the sender.- Flexible integration: Gracefill may be used for SEL practice exercises, weekly gratitude activities, hands-off leaderboards, or targeted student interventions. Teachers can also set unique kindness goals, review problematic messages before they're sent, and see dashboards for their students' activity.Gracefill takes a foundation of science linking gratitude to well-being to the next level by encouraging users to reflect on the positive impact of others and then to express heartfelt thanks directly to them. The simple act of sharing gratitude combats self-esteem issues and social isolation by strengthening relationships and creating a ripple effect of kindness.Studies demonstrate that students who sent gratitude messages demonstrated improved outcomes in mental health, personal/social well being, and SEL competencies after 6 weeks. To measure and report results specific to each classroom and school, Gracefill natively measures student satisfaction with life scores before a student's first message and after 30 days."We can't think of a more important mission to work on today." says Michael Amenta, co-founder & CEO. "By fostering gratitude, Gracefill empowers students to build stronger relationships with peers, leading to a more positive and inclusive school environment."About GracefillGracefill is on a mission to make the world a more gracious place by strengthening relationships, building inner peace, and creating a constant flow of kindness. Visit gracefill to request a demo and see how Gracefill can transform your classroom environment.###

Michael Amenta

Gracefill Co.

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube