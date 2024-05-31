Dunlap & Shipman Expands Legal Services In Tallahassee With Comprehensive Practice Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
- Melissa HarbinTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap & Shipman , a renowned law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its practice areas at the Tallahassee Law Firm office. With a commitment to providing exceptional legal representation, the firm now offers an even broader range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients in the region.
The Tallahassee office of Dunlap & Shipman specializes in the following practice areas:
1. Business Law:
Formation and structuring of businesses
Mergers and acquisitions
Contract negotiation and drafting
Corporate governance and compliance
2. Real Estate Law:
Commercial and residential real estate transactions
Lease agreements and negotiations
Land use and zoning
Real estate litigation
3. Civil Litigation:
Commercial and business disputes
Personal injury claims
Property disputes
Employment law issues
4. Family Law:
Divorce and legal separation
Child custody and support
Alimony and spousal support
Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements
5. Estate Planning and Probate:
Wills and trusts
Estate administration
Guardianships and conservatorships
Probate litigation
6. Employment Law:
Employee rights and discrimination cases
Workplace harassment
Wage and hour disputes
Employment contracts and severance agreements
7. Criminal Defense:
DUI and traffic offenses
Drug crimes
White-collar crimes
Juvenile offenses
8. Intellectual Property Law:
Trademark registration and protection
Copyright issues
Patent law
Intellectual property litigation
With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering personalized legal solutions, Dunlap & Shipman is committed to protecting the interests of their clients and achieving successful outcomes. The firm's approach combines in-depth legal knowledge with a client-focused mindset, ensuring that every case receives the attention it deserves.
“We are excited to expand our practice areas in Tallahassee and continue to provide top-notch legal services to our clients,” said Melissa Harbin, Managing Partner at Dunlap & Shipman.“Our goal is to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses in the community, offering comprehensive legal support across a wide spectrum of practice areas.”
For more information about Dunlap & Shipman's legal services or to schedule a consultation, please visit The Website or contact the Tallahassee office at (850) 385-5000.
About Dunlap & Shipman:
Dunlap & Shipman is a full-service law firm with offices in Tallahassee, FL, and other locations. The firm is dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation in various practice areas, including business law, real estate law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning, employment law, criminal defense, and intellectual property law.
Melissa Harbin
Dunlap & Shipman, P.A.
+1 850-385-5000
...
