Dunlap & Shipman Expands Legal Services In Tallahassee With Comprehensive Practice Areas

Dunlap & Shipman, a renowned law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its practice areas at the Tallahassee office.

- Melissa HarbinTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap & Shipman , a renowned law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its practice areas at the Tallahassee Law Firm office. With a commitment to providing exceptional legal representation, the firm now offers an even broader range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients in the region.The Tallahassee office of Dunlap & Shipman specializes in the following practice areas:1. Business Law:Formation and structuring of businessesMergers and acquisitionsContract negotiation and draftingCorporate governance and compliance2. Real Estate Law:Commercial and residential real estate transactionsLease agreements and negotiationsLand use and zoningReal estate litigation3. Civil Litigation:Commercial and business disputesPersonal injury claimsProperty disputesEmployment law issues4. Family Law:Divorce and legal separationChild custody and supportAlimony and spousal supportPrenuptial and postnuptial agreements5. Estate Planning and Probate:Wills and trustsEstate administrationGuardianships and conservatorshipsProbate litigation6. Employment Law:Employee rights and discrimination casesWorkplace harassmentWage and hour disputesEmployment contracts and severance agreements7. Criminal Defense:DUI and traffic offensesDrug crimesWhite-collar crimesJuvenile offenses8. Intellectual Property Law:Trademark registration and protectionCopyright issuesPatent lawIntellectual property litigationWith a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering personalized legal solutions, Dunlap & Shipman is committed to protecting the interests of their clients and achieving successful outcomes. The firm's approach combines in-depth legal knowledge with a client-focused mindset, ensuring that every case receives the attention it deserves.“We are excited to expand our practice areas in Tallahassee and continue to provide top-notch legal services to our clients,” said Melissa Harbin, Managing Partner at Dunlap & Shipman.“Our goal is to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses in the community, offering comprehensive legal support across a wide spectrum of practice areas.”For more information about Dunlap & Shipman's legal services or to schedule a consultation, please visit The Website or contact the Tallahassee office at (850) 385-5000.About Dunlap & Shipman:Dunlap & Shipman is a full-service law firm with offices in Tallahassee, FL, and other locations. The firm is dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation in various practice areas, including business law, real estate law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning, employment law, criminal defense, and intellectual property law.

