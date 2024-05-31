ANY.RUN Celebrates 8 Years Of Cybersecurity Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading sandbox and threat intelligence solutions provider, is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a series of special offers. Since its inception in 2016, ANY has allowed security experts to analyze malware and respond to threats effectively, evolving from a pioneering sandbox solution into a comprehensive threat intelligence portal.

ANY: A Legacy of Innovation

ANY was designed to streamline malware analysis and make it more user-friendly for security professionals. The platform's unique interactive sandbox, which allows real-time engagement with infected systems, quickly distinguished itself in the market, earning the trust of cybersecurity experts globally.

Over the years, ANY has always innovated, expanding its selection of products to include a variety of threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds.

Today, ANY is a comprehensive platform trusted by over 400,000 threat researchers and 3,000 organizations worldwide.

Special Anniversary Offers – Last Day!

To celebrate its 8th anniversary, ANY has introduced limited-time offers for both new and existing clients.

Individual researchers can purchase or extend an annual Searcher or Hunter subscription and receive an additional 6 months free, gaining access to advanced malware analysis tools.

Security teams can upgrade to or purchase an Enterprise plan subscription and receive additional licenses, equipping themselves with the industry's leading malware analysis and threat intelligence tools.

Today is the last day to take advantage of these exclusive anniversary deals. For more information, visit ANY's blog .

About ANY

ANY is a provider of cybersecurity products. Its sandbox enables malware analysts to quickly and accurately analyze malicious files and links, gaining a complete view of advanced cyber attacks. The platform's threat intelligence services, including TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds, present users with up-to-date data on the latest malware currently active across the globe.

Veronika Trifonova

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube