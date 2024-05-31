Italy Reintroduces Border Checks For G7 Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, May 31 (IANS/DPA) Checks at Italy's borders are to be reintroduced in the runup to the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers, the Italian of the Interior announced on Friday.

The Schengen Agreement on the abolition of border checks between EU member states will be suspended at Italy's borders from June 5 to 18, the ministry said.

The G7 is an informal forum of the leaders of seven major industrialized nations: Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the US.

Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the summit from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia in its southern region of Apulia.