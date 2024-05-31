Pakistani Delegation Seeks Taliban's Help To Arrest Chinese Engineers' Killers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said on Thursday that the Pakistani delegation shared the results of the investigation into the attack on Chinese engineers in the“Basham” area of Peshawar with the Taliban's Ministry of Interior.

The Deputy of Interior of Pakistan requested the Taliban's assistance in apprehending the perpetrators of this attack, who, according to Pakistan, are in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Khurram Agha, the Deputy Minister of Interior of Pakistan, went to Kabul on the Prime Minister's“special instructions” and met with Mohammad Nabi Omari, the Deputy Minister of Interior of the Taliban.

The statement said:“In this meeting, which focused on the March 26, 2024 terrorist attack in Basham, the Deputy Minister of Interior shared Pakistan's findings on this attack with the Taliban and requested assistance from Afghanistan to apprehend the perpetrators.”

In the suicide attack on a vehicle carrying Chinese citizens in the Basham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan carried out the attack and that the suicide attacker and the bomb-laden vehicle had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Recently, there has been an increase in militant attacks on Pakistani officers by different groups, including the TTP and BLA. Pakistani officials allege that these attacks are planned from Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban denies these allegations and claim they will not allow any group or individual to use Afghan soil against neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, according to the press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Taliban agreed to review the findings of the investigation and cooperate with Pakistan in apprehending the perpetrators.

