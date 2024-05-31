Botulinum Toxin Market Drivers 2024 : Predicted To Attain USD 13.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Botulinum Toxin Market

The botulinum toxin size is estimated to reach $13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Botulinum Toxin Market ," The botulinum toxin market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Botulinum toxin, known as the“miracle poison,” is one of the most potent biological substances. This neurotoxin is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, an anaerobic, gram-positive, spore-forming rod commonly found on plants, in soil, water, and the intestines of animals. Botulinum toxin causes weakness in striated muscles by inhibiting the transmission of alpha motor neurons at the neuromuscular junction, making it useful for conditions with muscular overactivity, such as dystonia. It also inhibits transmission in gamma neurons in muscle spindles, potentially altering reflex overactivity. Additionally, the toxin inhibits acetylcholine release in all parasympathetic and cholinergic postganglionic sympathetic neurons, generating interest in its use for overactive smooth muscles (e.g., achalasia) and abnormal gland activity (e.g., hyperhidrosis).

Key factors driving the growth of the botulinum toxin market include an increasing geriatric population, a rise in the number of licensed medical centers, and growing self-awareness about physical appearance. The growing use of botulinum toxin injections in various aesthetic procedures, such as treating glabellar lines, chemical brow lifts, and forehead lines, is also a major trend. However, the market's growth may be hindered by the side effects and high costs associated with botulinum toxin procedures. On the other hand, increased investment in R&D by major manufacturers to explore therapeutic uses of botulinum toxin presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

In terms of products, the botulinum toxin A segment dominated the industry in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to customer preference for procedures with minimal pain, no blood loss, and no scarring. Botulinum toxin type-A is also increasingly used to treat chronic migraine, tension-type headache, and other primary neurological disorders, further propelling market growth.

By application, the therapeutic segment led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance. This is driven by substantial investment in R&D for therapeutic products and their expanding applications in various diseases, including chronic migraine, hyperhidrosis, and overactive bladders.

Among end users, the specialty and dermatology clinic segment dominated in 2021 and is expected to maintain this position. The growth in the number of dermatology clinics and government spending to improve the healthcare industry, combined with a higher number of non-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in these clinics compared to hospitals, drives this segment's growth.

Regionally, North America holds the highest market share for botulinum toxin and registered significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to a higher number of botulinum toxin procedures, increased approvals for aesthetic products, a strong presence of key players, and advancements in the medical and aesthetic sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate, driven by an increasing geriatric population, rising aesthetic awareness among the youth, growing healthcare expenditures, and increased adoption of Botox products.

Key Players –

. Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. Kgaa

. Abbvie Inc (Allergan)

. Ipsen Group

. Revance Therapeutics Inc

. Medy-Tox, Inc.

. Hugel, Inc.

. Galderma

. Us Worldmed, Llc

. Evolus Inc.

. Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

