Popular Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her Debut EP The Drawer Featuring Eight Amazing Songs

Kelsie In A Room With Many Drawers

Kelsie Kimberlin Fatal Attraction

Kelsie Kimberlin The Drawer Single

Kelsie Kimberlin's Debut EP Goes To Another Level With Eight Powerful Songs That Will Haunt And Delight

- Kelsie KimberlinWEST BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, popular pop Kelsie Kimberlin released her first full-length EP“The Drawer” on all music platforms. This is her first EP release with the Symphonic Music Group. The EP pushes the limit with eight powerfully moving songs telling stories about her life and relationships that will touch everyone. The name of the EP signifies the many drawers that make up Kelsie's life and the emotions held inside each one. Each song has an accompanying video on YouTube, six of which were created using cutting-edge AI that tells stories beautifully and uniquely.The EP has bookends signifying a book with many chapters. The first song,“The Drawer,” paints a heartbreaking picture of a treacherous and toxic relationship that started with passion and ended with abuse and a new-found strength. The next song,”Meet Me Anywhere,” is a hopeful but longing plea for a close friend to stop looking elsewhere for love when it is right next door. The third song,“Fatal Attraction” takes on a dark, haunting rock tone describing a relationship so full of fire and passion that it becomes intoxicating and dangerous. The chorus is not only an earworm but perfectly underscores how a relationship can be so hot that it can combust at any second –“I want you to come around but I know you're a fatal attraction, when I'm with you, it feels like I've just touched off a chemical action.”The fourth song“Twinkle” has an accompanying full-length video directed by Kelsie that is also being released today. It is about a 12-year-old transgender girl named Dempsey Jara, and it represents Kelsie's celebration of transgender youth at a time when some factions of society want to vilify and erase them. This song and video are important reminders for people to vote for candidates who respect and honor all people in this election year. The fifth song,”January Through December,” expresses many people's feelings of wanting more from a relationship but realizing that every day of the year brings happiness and joy that would be missed elsewhere.The sixth song,“Parking Lot,” was released on March 29th and has gone viral on YouTube and other music platforms. It is the only song on the EP with a Latin flavor whose video was filmed in the beautiful city of Cartagena, Colombia. The seventh song,“Summertime's Gone,” is a forlorn and poignant tune about young lovers who meet over the summer but have to leave each other at summer's end. And finally, the last song“Recovery” is about how the stresses of young life can lead to destructive behavior that, if left unchecked, can result in disaster. Here Kelsie sings,“Apologies, for all those who I hurt in my life...I want to say thank you to all my friends and family, thank you for believing in me when I did not believe in me.”Kelsie's EP has many drawers that when opened tell a story that people across the globe have experienced. Kelsie gives voice to profound and subtle emotions that are sometimes difficult to express. All of the songs include Grammy winners in the production process. The EP is out on all music platforms.

