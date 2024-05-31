Betterrx And Hospice Dynamix Announce Strategic Partnership To Reduce Pharmacy Costs For Hospice Agencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BetterRX and Hospice Dynamix Announce Strategic Partnership

BetterRX to Integrate Hospice Dynamix's Highly Accurate PLOS Patient Data Into its Hospice Ordering and Management Technology

- Ben ClarkeSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BetterRX , a leading hospice pharmacy services and provider, and Hospice Dynamix , a revolutionary time-on-service predictive analytics platform, today announced a strategic integration partnership. This collaboration will leverage Hospice Dynamix's proprietary Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) technology to enhance BetterRX's proprietary medication ordering and management platform, enabling hospice providers to make ordering decisions based on the individual patient, creating immediate savings for the hospice.Optimizing Medication Orders with PLOS DataUnder the partnership, BetterRX will integrate Hospice Dynamix's highly accurate PLOS patient data into its medication ordering and management technology. This integration will allow BetterRX to recommend more accurate medication quantities to hospice agencies based on the predicted length of stay for each patient. By aligning medication orders with the expected duration of care, hospice providers can minimize the risk of over-ordering medications that may go unused, leading to significant cost savings and reduced drug waste."We are thrilled to partner with Hospice Dynamix and leverage their innovative PLOS technology," said Ben Clarke, CEO of BetterRX. "Our partnership will optimize medication ordering and prevent overordering, leading to significant cost savings for hospices.”Reducing Drug Waste and AbuseIn addition to optimizing medication orders, the BetterRX-Hospice Dynamix partnership aims to address the broader issue of drug waste and potential abuse. By aligning medication quantities with each patient's expected length of stay, hospice agencies can reduce the risk of excess medications being wasted or misused."Our mission with Hospice Dynamix is to improve end-of-life care through data-driven insights," said Terry Swatley, CEO of Diversified Health Technologies, LLC. "By collaborating with BetterRX, we can extend the reach of our PLOS data and contribute to the responsible management of medications in the hospice setting, ultimately benefiting patients, providers, and the healthcare system as a whole."Real-Time Care Adjustments and Industry ImpactThe integration of PLOS data into BetterRX's platform will also enable hospice agencies to make real-time adjustments to their care plans based on the patient's predicted length of stay. Instead of ordering a standard 30-day supply, agencies can order more accurate quantities, reducing ancillary fees, medication waste, and the potential for drug shortages.This partnership represents a significant step forward in the hospice industry's efforts to eliminate drug waste, prevent abuse, and optimize pharmacy costs. By combining their respective expertise, BetterRX and Hospice Dynamix are poised to drive positive change and improve outcomes for hospice patients and providers alike.About BetterRXBetterRX is a leading hospice pharmacy services and technology provider, serving agencies across the country. With BetterRX, care teams can easily select medications, secure approvals, digitally order directly to pharmacies, and track order statuses. BetterRX's technology analyzes real-time data and provides recommendations to optimize medication utilization. This helps improve nurse and prescriber ordering habits, enhance operational efficiency, and lower overall pharmacy costs.Discover improved nurse and prescriber productivity, significant cost savings, and unparalleled patient care through BetterRX's innovative hospice pharmacy services technology.About Hospice DynamixHospice Dynamix, from Diversified Health Technologies, LLC, specializes in providing solutions for hospice Predictive Length of Stay (PLOS) analytics. Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that deploys artificial intelligence, machine learning technology, and natural language processing to designate a continuous and dynamic predictive length of stay for every patient upon admission through their time on service. This next-generation data point is optimized through a user-friendly, provider-specific dashboard that provides hospice organizations with a Medicare revenue projection and Medicare cap calculations for every open cap year, an interactive, scenario-based census management and development tool, analytics to proactively identify and mitigate future compliance threats, and insights to benchmark referral sources based on PLOS metrics. Hospice Dynamix has quickly proven to be a pivotal tool in optimizing organizational health and efficiency.

