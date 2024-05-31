Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contactless Biometrics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Contactless Biometrics Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC's market forecast, the contactless biometrics technology market size is predicted to reach $34.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%.

The growth in the contactless biometrics technology market is due to the increased escalating security worries. North America region is expected to hold the largest contactless biometrics technology market share . Major players in the contactless biometrics technology market include 3M Cogent Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, BIO-key International Inc., Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA SAS.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Segments

. By Type: Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Other Types

. By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

. By End Use Industry: Healthcare, Defense and Security, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Other End Users

. By Geography: The global contactless biometrics technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contactless biometrics technology refers to using biometric identification methods that do not require physical contact between the sensing device and the individual being identified. This technology is utilized for various applications across different industries due to its convenience, efficiency, and improved hygiene compared to traditional contact-based biometric systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Characteristics

3. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

