Prohance Participates In The 7Th Annual Banking Summit In Sydney

Brendan Maree, Vice President and Country Manager, ProHance at the 7th Annual Summit, Sydney 2024

ProHance at the 7th Annual Banking Summit, Sydney 2024

ProHance showcases next-gen workplace analytics solutions at the FST Banking Summit 2024, aiming to transform the services sector

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --ProHance , a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, participated in and co-sponsored the FST Media Banking Summit 2024 in Sydney.This year's summit, themed“Revolutionizing Banking,” focused on the intersection of Customer Experience, Data Technology, and Innovation within the banking industry. The program explored the evolution of banking and discussed strategies to stay at the forefront of digital, data, and technology transformation.The summit featured a series of keynote presentations, on-stage interviews, panel discussions, and peer-to-peer roundtable sessions. With over 15 distinguished speakers, 10 technology vendors, and 160 senior banking delegates, the forum provided a platform to discuss the next era of banking.Industry experts shared insights on themes such as 'Utilizing Technology to Understand Customers,' 'Resilient Evolution,' 'Customer-Centric Strategies,' 'Data-Driven Decisions,' and 'Meeting and Predicting Customer Needs.'ProHance's Vice-President and Country Manager, Brendan Maree , and Anshul Mittal , Senior Director & Global Lead - Digital Sales & Emerging Markets, attended the summit. Maree discussed the topic of 'Leveraging Real-Time Data Analytics to Improve Productivity for Hybrid Workforces, Outbound Services, Processes, and Technology' during the event.The team had the opportunity to engage in four insightful roundtable discussions, where they delved into some of the most pressing issues facing the industry today, including:Workforce Productivity and Well-Being in a Hybrid Work Model: Exploring strategies to maintain productivity and support employee well-being in the evolving hybrid work environment.Optimizing Cost of Delivery: Managing human capital better, enhancing process optimization, and utilizing technology effectively to drive down costs.Effective Outsourcing and Partner Ecosystem Management: Developing strategies for managing outsourcing partners efficiently to enhance performance and achieve business objectives.The summit served as a gateway to the future of banking, highlighting the importance of digital transformation and customer-centric excellence.About ProHance:ProHance is a leading provider of innovative tools and capabilities for businesses. With a focus on elevating productivity, enforcing compliance, and amplifying customer satisfaction, ProHance's suite of tools and capabilities is designed to empower organizations to achieve their goals and succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. ProHance is committed to providing exceptional service and solutions to its clients and helping them drive towards strategic success.For more information, log on to:

