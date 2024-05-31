FM Bayramov Meets With Pakistan's Chief Army Of Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan JeyhunBayramov met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General AsimMunir, within his official visit to the Islamic Republic ofPakistan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the prospects of cooperation in the fieldsof defense and military, as well as the issues of cooperationbetween the specialized institutions of the two countries in thefield of defense industry were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of mutualvisits and close contacts for cooperation in the military-technicalfield between Azerbaijan and brother Pakistan.

The importance of bilateral military exercises for enhancing theeffectiveness of activities between the Armed Forces of the twocountries, as well as conducting an exchange of experience amongthe respective military branches, and the significance oftrilateral military drills in the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Pakistanformat was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed his interlocutor aboutthe peace agenda and normalization process between Azerbaijan andArmenia, as well as the recent agreements reached in the process ofreturning 4 villages of Azerbaijan and delimiting a certain part ofthe border.

During the meeting, other bilateral and regional issues ofmutual interest were exchanged.