Zelensky: Peace Deal With Russia“Trap”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called peace talks with Russia unrealistic.

He stated this in an interview with The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, negotiations with Russia are unrealistic, and any peace agreement with the Russian Federation would be a "trap", since Russian leader Vladimir would violate any agreement signed so he "could not be delivered".

According to the President, Moscow will take advantage of any pause in hostilities to“strengthen its muscles on the battlefield” and sooner or later strike again.

Zelensky said that Russia's war against Ukraine is similar to World War II, but on a smaller scale, because of the "ideology of Russian fascism." In his opinion, Putin's harsh "methodology" was the same as in Nazi Germany, and included "mass executions, burials and rapes."

The Ukrainian leader noted that Russian soldiers even used the "same routes" as Hitler's army in their campaign to capture Kyiv and dominate the country. If Russia had won in Ukraine, Putin would have sought to further redraw Europe's borders by attacking other countries, he added.

“This is the real third world war.” He emphasized:“I don't think Putin is crazy. He's dangerous. It's much scarier. You see, he will not stop.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early February, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia does not want peace and only seeks to destroy Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office