Ukraine, Iceland Sign Security Deal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Prime Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform saw.

Iceland undertook to provide comprehensive, long-term economic, humanitarian, and defense support to Ukraine, as well as to promote its future membership in the EU and NATO.

In particular, throughout 2024-2028, Iceland will allocate at least 4 billion Icelandic kroner (almost $30 million) annually, and support for Ukraine will continue throughout the term of the deal. In addition, Iceland is ready to finance, purchase, and supply defense materiel and equipment, as well as cooperate with Ukraine to develop its defense industry.

Zelensky arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

"The uniqueness of the agreement is that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military cargo and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo planes. In addition, Iceland will pay special attention to supporting and equipping women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report noted.

Separate sections of the deal concern support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages, and bringing the aggressor to justice. It is also about strengthening social and civil infrastructure, including in the field of education and energy security.

According to the document, Iceland undertakes to strengthen its diplomatic representation in Kyiv to deepen cooperation with government institutions, parliament, civil society, and the private sector in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Iceland concluded an agreement on the implementation of the G7 Vilnius Declaration, adopted on July 12, 2023.

As reported earlier, President Zelensky of Ukraine and the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden signed the Agreement on Cooperation in the Security Sector in Stockholm earlier today.

Photo: President's Office