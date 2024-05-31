UEFA Champions League Final.. Glory Awaits Real Madrid Or Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 31 (KUNA) -- The final kicks off Saturday in the historic Wembley in London between Spanish team and German side Borussia Dortmund.

The match is expected to be a clash that would attract the attention of hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

Borussia Dortmund is the first to reach the final after defeating Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final (2-0) in aggregate. Meanwhile the Spanish giants defeated Bayern Munich in the semis (4-3) in aggregate.

Whichever team wins the final, it will be marked in the history books, whereas Real Madrid seeks to attain a record-high of the 15th European title and the stubborn Borussia Dortmund seeks its second title in its history ever since winning it for the first time in 1997.

This is the eighth Champions League final that is hosted in the famous Wembley stadium after 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992. In addition to 2011 and 2013 finals that took place in the same venue after its renovation and new design.

As the stadium celebrates its 101st anniversary since opening, the two teams will play in the competition's 69th final in total and the 32nd since the competition was renamed from the European Cup to Champions League.

The UEFA allocated 25,000 tickets to fans of both teams, while the rest of the tickets, amounting to more than 40,000 tickets, were sold to the public through a lottery system that ended on April 16.

It also selected Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic and his assistants, Tomas Klancnik, Andras Kovacic, as match officials. (end)

mrn













MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108280817