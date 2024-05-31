Kuwait Amir Sends Letter On Bilateral Ties To Chinese Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Amir His Highness sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a letter on Friday to President Xi Jinping of the People Republic of China regarding bilateral relations and ways to boost strategic partnership.
In a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya handed the letter during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. (end)
dm
MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108280816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.