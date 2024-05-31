Kuwait Amir Sends Letter On Bilateral Ties To Chinese Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad sent a letter on Friday to President Xi Jinping of the People Republic of China regarding bilateral relations and ways to boost strategic partnership. In a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya handed the letter during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. (end) dm

