Kuwaiti, Chinese Fms Meet In Beijing, Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, met on Friday with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

In a statement, released by Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, said that the meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation in all fields.

In addition, the latest regional and international developments were also touched upon, added the statement.

The meeting was followed by the signing of an agreement between the two sides regarding the allocation of land for the of the buildings of the General Consulate of the State of Kuwait in the city of Guangzhou. (end)

onm













MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108280815