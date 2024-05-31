EWA Accelerator Gets Female Founders Funded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, UAE, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On May 23rd, the EWA Accelerator, in partnership with the UAE of and with significant support from Majra and DMCC, held a successful Demo Day and Gala Dinner, marking a significant milestone in supporting women founders. The evening brought together leaders, investors, and innovators for a night filled with recognition, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities.The Demo Day event highlighted the achievements of the top 17 promising startups from the EWA Accelerator Spring Cohort: MeetSwap, Herculean Alliance, Pupilar, Filming Locations, Shooty, QYUBIC, The Food Engine, SparkleHaze, Zealous, Zidyia, Hivary AI, ArabiaTee, Blen, Asette, Movingo, Diagnio, and IZI HEALTH.The responsibility of evaluating these top 17 projects was entrusted to a distinguished panel of experts with extensive experience in venture capital and private equity. This esteemed group included Muhammad Salman Shahab, Investment Director at Spaces Investments; Malaak Salaimeh, BD at Majra, the UAE's National CSR Fund; Haytham Kaddora, CEO and Founder of OneCapita; Dr. Miray Zaki, Managing Director at Gulf Capital, specializing in sustainable investment initiatives in the Gulf region; and Apurva Chitnis, Investment Director at MEASA Partners, backed by Mubadala Capital.The Gala Dinner featured welcoming speeches by H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary of Support Services Sector of the Ministry of Economy (MOE); H.E. Dana Kamali, CBO at Majra; and Bilal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). Additionally, EWA Accelerator Co-Founders Dariia Vasylieva and Yulia Stark recognized the invaluable contributions of ecosystem and venture partners, further highlighting the collaborative spirit of the evening.The Gala Dinner was supported by a diverse group of esteemed sponsors, each renowned for their unique contributions: Hind Al Oud provided luxurious perfumes and oils to 100 guests; Maximilian London, a globally recognized fine jewelry house, offered unique branded bags and diamond sparkles to the hosts of the event; Enlightened Minds (EM), together with The Diplomat Business Club, invited their network of diplomats and corporate leaders; Jalinga supported the video production of the Spring Cohort; and NFINITY8, a premier national digital marketing agency and production house in the UAE. Two winning pitches were awarded two complimentary tickets from Air Arabia, valid for six months, to any of Air Arabia's destinations from Abu Dhabi.The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the top three startups, each presented with ceremonial cheques from GETVISION multi-family office, recognizing their remarkable achievements and investment potential:Zidyia - Creating customized learning paths for educators and learners - First Place, 200,000 AEDDiagnio - Revolutionizing women's health management with personalized solutions tailored to every stage of a woman'slife - Second Place, 100,000 AEDThe Food Engine - Reshaping agriculture with sustainable practices - Third Place, 100,000 AEDAdditionally, Emirati and expat founded companies-MeetSwap, Pupilar, Filming Locations, Shooty, and Zealous-will share follow-up investment support of up to 2,000,000 AED. This significant backing underscores EWA Accelerator's dedication to promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the UAE startup ecosystem.As founders of the EWA Accelerator, Yulia Stark and Dariia Vasylieva are firmly committed to providing unparalleled support and resources, underscoring their dedication to fostering sustainable success in the competitive landscape of startup funding and growth. "Our mission extends beyond the present; it's about nurturing the future of the nation's economy, fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs, and amplifying the voices and contributions of women leaders in the UAE and beyond."The EWA Accelerator invites corporations and ecosystem partners to join the upcoming Autumn Cohort.For Media inquiries, please contact: Yulia Stark ...About EWA AcceleratorThe EWA Accelerator is a joint venture between the European Women's Association (EWA) and GETVISION multi-family office.The EWA Accelerator is a joint venture between the European Women's Association (EWA) and GETVISION multi-family office. EWA Accelerator emerges as a prominent global hub for early-stage startups, cultivating excellence and innovation in its approach. With a keen focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, it stands as a center of best practices in the startup ecosystem. EWA's commitment to providing

