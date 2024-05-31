POMP, SNOW & Cirqueumstance Captivates The Imaginations Of Over 10,000 Industry Leaders At Licensing Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PSC at Global Licensing 2024

A New Brand of Family Books, Shows, Products & IP Expanding Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For three days at the Mandalay Bay Center, Las Vegas, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC) entertained, led parades, engaged with hundreds of social influencers and energized crowds on pickleball courts. All this and more was part of the PSC debut and brand showcase at Licensing Expo 2024, the premier global event for brand licensing, IP extension, partnerships and collaborations.PSC highlighted its colorful display and installation with its characters, products and themes of Music, Magic & Circus stories, lessons and shows. Expanding its brand awareness and appeal, PSC was a popular frequented attraction at the Expo by attendees seeking new and unique entertainment, animation, TV, fashion, food, retail, toys and art and design content.In a landscape surrounded by globally renowned brands from Crayola, Hasbro, Mattel, Nintendo to Sega, Warner Bros, Amazon and Netflix, PSC was a HIT! POMP led daily parades accompanied by his character friends SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. The three friends were followed by over 40 iconic brand characters including Peppa Pig, Princess Peach, Sonic, Bluey and more.Variety Arts Management CEO and brand founder Neil Goldberg is known for heavily influencing the contemporary circus and theatrical entertainment landscape as a Broadway director and producer.“Our company is now in discussions for a variety of PSC licensing collaborations throughout the US, Europe, Asia & Middle East while continuing to produce live experiences for its fans,” says Goldberg.PSC is a distinct family brand centered around three best friends, Pomp, Snow and Cirqueumstance, who work to spread the power of creativity and imagination while embracing diversity and teaching valuable lessons in humility, service to others, and making positive choices. Pomp learns music, Snow masters magic and Cirqueumstance studies circus at a secret university where together they embark on missions to use their individualistic skills spreading joy and excitement for Christmas and other global holidays such as Ramadan, Diwali, Passover, Mardi Gras and more.Since 2021, the book series, now available wherever books are sold, has won 9 coveted book awards and 8 Telly awards for its YouTube and Television holiday specials. PSC has provided books, live and virtual shows to over 100,000 service members and their families and has been inducted into the USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries. The PSC critically acclaimed, family-friendly live shows and immersive experiences have been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and more. In 2023, the first public ticketed PSC live show and immersive experience premiered over 8 days attended by 35,000 people.The trajectory for PSC seems to be following the path of one of its many book series lessons,“Do share your talents but share them for others, then you may find that your works will do wonders.”For additional info - contact Terri Lynn ...

Terri Lynn

Variety Arts Management News

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

PSC Brand & Show Reel