New Online Community Launches To Support The Mental Health Of Moms Worldwide

- Elisabeth SchellekensTHE NETHERLANDS, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many new moms struggle to find affordable and accessible resources to support their mental well-being – but a new online platform aims to change that.Elle's Corner is an online community dedicated to offering expert e-health support, so that moms everywhere can reclaim their resilience and discover a healthier and happier motherhood experience, from pregnancy and beyond.Founded by Elisabeth Schellekens, a passionate Maternal Mental Health Counselor and certified coach with an academic background in psychology – who also experienced an extremely difficult pregnancy and severe postpartum depression – Elle's Corner provides moms with a range of e-health tools and resources at their fingertips.Alongside an online community connecting moms in a supportive network and personalized counseling opportunities, Elle's Corner also offers comprehensive online courses.In the SOS Postpartum Class, moms can learn practical skills to navigate the ups and downs of new motherhood from moms who've been there. Francesca, a mom of an 11-month-old baby, says it“provided a sense of relief that I could relate to the topics being discussed, but also have tools to manage some of the most difficult aspects of my personal journey”.Meanwhile, the Confident Motherhood Class, a four-module course designed to help mothers rediscover themselves and build confidence, has also already transformed the outlook of other new moms.“The Confident Motherhood Course was excellent,” shares Megan, a mom of a five-month-old baby.“Highly recommended for new and seasoned mamas alike. And the community aspect is a fantastic way to connect with other mamas.”Tiffany, a mom of a two-month-old baby, agrees:“After having my second child, motherhood felt all-consuming. This course gave me real tools and strategies to work through the overwhelm and constant challenges that motherhood brings.”Elisabeth's firsthand experience of the struggles of the postpartum period, which leave many new mothers feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure if they are meeting the expectations of motherhood, inspired her to launch the ground-breaking e-health platform.“I started Elle's Corner to ensure that no mom ever has to go through what I went through alone, without support, resources or the chance to learn resilience,” she shares.And while Elle's Corner leverages e-health technologies to make maternal mental health support both affordable and accessible, Elisabeth is also determined to dispel common myths surrounding PPD and PPA, symptoms of which an astounding one in five women across the globe experience.“Together, we'll explore the secrets to building a community that provides both emotional and practical support and creates a safe space to share authentically your struggles, triumphs and everything in between,” she adds.For more information about Elle's Corner and to join the community, visit .

