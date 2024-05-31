Connected Oilfield Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Oilfield Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Connected Oilfield Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Connected Oilfield Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC's market forecast, the connected oilfield market size is predicted to reach $33.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the connected oilfield market is due to the surging oil and gas exploration activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected oilfield market share. Major players in the connected oilfield market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Chevron Corporation.

Connected Oilfield Market Segments

.By Solution: Hardware, Software And Service, Data Storage Solutions

.By Processes: Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations, Safety Management

.By Application: On Shore, Off Shore

.By Geography: The global connected oilfield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A connected oilfield is a solution that leverages information and communications technology (ICT), digital technologies and communication networks within oilfield operations to improve efficiency, productivity, safety, and decision-making processes. The purpose of a connected oilfield is to leverage technology-based methods to enhance oil recovery from the seabed by utilizing improved data analysis, software.

