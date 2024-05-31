QU Organises Training For Undergraduate Students On Anaesthesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Laboratory Animal Research Center (LARC) at Qatar University (QU) organised a specialised training programme for undergraduate students in scientific and medical disciplines under the title“Anaesthesia and Analgesia for Laboratory Rodents-Module I: Basic Module.”

The programme was held at the center's headquarters in the research complex at QU, providing students with the opportunity to learn about the scientific and practical basics of anaesthesia and pain relief used in experiments on laboratory rodents for scientific research purposes.

The programme included intensive theoretical and practical training, which covered basic instructions for anaesthesia, common methods for anaesthetizing rodents, how to use a rodent anaesthesia device, injection methods, monitoring rodents during anaesthesia, and the recovery phase after anaesthesia.

This training programme is a valuable opportunity for QU undergraduate students in the health sector, biological and environmental sciences, and chemistry programs to gain specialized knowledge about the basics of anaesthetics and analgesics used for laboratory rodents. The program also focuses on the principles of proper selection of anaesthesia materials and animal humane care during and after surgical procedures.