Amir Congratulates President Of Croatia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Croatia H E Zoran Milanovic on the occasion of his country's Statehood Day.

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia H E Andrej Plenkovic on the occasion of his country's Statehood Day.