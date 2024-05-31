Qatar And Canada Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The first round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Canada was held in Doha yesterday. Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired Qatar's side while Assistant Deputy Foreign of Canada for Europe, Arctic, Middle East and Maghreb, Alexandre Leveque chaired Canada's side. The consultations tackled cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.