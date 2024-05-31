4Th Edition Of QCDC's Little Employee Initiative Now Open For Registration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has opened registration for the fourth edition of its“Little Employee” initiative.

The initiative aims to offer children aged from 7 to 15 interactive and practical exposure to real-world work environments, fostering curiosity and prompting them to explore potential career interests and future paths in an enjoyable and stimulating manner.

Running from May 30 to December 30, 2024,“Little Employee” offers a unique opportunity for children to spend a day assisting their parents or relatives at work. Through this experience, children obtain valuable insights into different professions and learn the importance of work and basic career concepts.

Participation in the initiative is highly flexible in regards of time, and open locally and worldwide to all children, with over 800 participants engaging in last year's edition. Parents can choose any working day within the specified period to host their children at work.

21 of Qatar's leading organizations from the public and private sectors enthusiastically endorsed the initiative last year, showcasing strong support for its objectives. Among them were the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar News Agency, Porsche Qatar (Showroom and Service Workshop), Nakilat, and others.