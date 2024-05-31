Bein's Miramax Announces Star-Studded Cast For Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Miramax, the award-winning global and television studio owned by beIN Group (beIN) and Paramount, has revealed the cast for the beloved rom-com Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, based on the best-selling by Helen Fielding and will be the fourth movie in the franchise.

Universal, StudioCanal and Miramax's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett through Working Title Films. Miramax and StudioCanal are also co-financing the film.

Alongside two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall, newcomers to the cast include Isla Fisher, known for her roles in The Great Gatsby and Wedding Crashers; Josette Simon, acclaimed for her work in Anatomy of a Scandal and Small Axe; Nico Parker, from How to Train Your Dragon and Suncoast; and Leila Farzad, recognised for I Hate Suzie and Black Mirror: Joan is Awful. Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson and James Callis will return as Bridget's friends, with Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent back as Bridget's mum and dad. The film's other returning cast members include Celia Imrie, Neil Pearson and Joanna Scanlan.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is currently in production with Michael Morris directing from a script by Helen Fielding, Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer, the film promises to deliver the charm and humour fans have come to love. Helen Fielding also serves as an executive producer, alongside Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright.

This new instalment is set to continue the legacy of the Bridget Jones films, which have collectively grossed over $760m at the worldwide box office. The film will premiere internationally, including in the Middle East and North Africa, in cinemas and on Peacock in the US on February 14, 2025.