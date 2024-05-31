Flag Plaza Expands With Guatemala's Addition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Republic Guatemala flag was raised at the Flag Plaza in Doha recently – a symbol of Qatar's diverse community and the rich connections made through cross-cultural interaction. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the State of Qatar H E Carlos Humberto Jiménez Licona and Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad Al Romaihi. Flag Plaza, located near the Museum of Islamic Art Park, is a community gathering space and a location for celebrating the people of Qatar initiated by the Years of Culture initiative to mark its 10th anniversary in 2022. The annual Years of Culture programme is an international cultural exchange that deepens understanding between nations and their people.
