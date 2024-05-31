Ziad Ashish Punches Ticket To Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- National boxing team member Ziad Ashish clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday after securing his fourth consecutive win in the boxing qualifying in Bangkok, Thailand.Ashish triumphed over Irish contender Aidan Walsh in the quarter-finals of the under-71 kg category, marking his second consecutive Olympic qualification.Ashish's road to victory began with a win over Albanian Alban Beqiri in the round of 64, followed by a defeat of New Zealand's Wendell Stanley in the round of 32, and a third triumph against Georgian Eskerkhan Madiev in the round of 16.Ashish is now the eighth Jordanian athlete to qualify for the upcoming Olympics, joining boxer Obada Kasba, taekwondo athletes Juliana Sadiq, Rama Abu Rab, Saleh Sharabati, and Zaid Mustafa, gymnast Ahmed Abu Saud, and table tennis player Zaid Abu Yaman.The national boxing team aims to send more athletes to the Paris Olympics, with Hanan Nassar, Hudhaifa Ashish, and Hussein Ashish still vying for qualification in the ongoing Bangkok tournament.