Jara Market Opens 18Th Session Amid Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The 18th session of Jara kicked off on Friday on Rainbow Street in Jabal Amman, running until September 13.This year's market aligns with the national celebrations of King Abdullah II's silver jubilee.Jara Market offers a variety of stalls featuring handicrafts, light industries, food products, clothing, accessories, books, and paintings.The annual event is a significant cultural and attraction, drawing both locals and international visitors who view it as a vibrant showcase of Jordanian heritage.

