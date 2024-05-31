Moderate Weather Forecast Friday, Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- Friday will see moderate temperatures across most areas of the Kingdom, while the desert regions, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hotter conditions. Moderate northwesterly winds will be active at times.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday, with warm conditions in the highlands and hot to very hot conditions elsewhere. Moderate northwesterly winds will persist.On Sunday, a surface low-pressure system combined with a hot and dry air mass will impact the Kingdom, leading to a significant temperature increase, approximately 6-7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot in the highlands and hot in other regions, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday, bringing hot and dry conditions across all regions of the Kingdom, with moderate southeasterly winds.The highs and lows in eastern Amman will range from 27 C to 16 C, in western Amman from 25 C to 14 C, in the northern highlands from 23 C to 13 C, in the Sharah highlands from 24 C to 12 C, and in the desert regions from 33 C to 17 C.In the plains, mercury levels will range from 27 C to 16 C, in the northern Jordan Valley from 34 C to 20 C, in the southern Jordan Valley from 36 C to 23 C, at the Dead Sea from 35 C to 22 C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba from 36 C to 22 C.