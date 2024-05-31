SBU Drones“Shut Down” Russia's Valuable Radar In Crimea - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Thursday, May 30, the Russians lost their Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection system worth nearly $100 million.
It was struck by a number of drones, developed by SBU's military counter-intelligence units, sources say.
The interlocutor reported that the radar set up near Armyansk controlled a 380-km section of the front, ensuring the protection of enemy facilities on the territory of Crimea. Read also:
Explosions ring out in Crimea
, fire breaks out at port
Kavkaz
According to one source, after the attack by SBU drones, the space intelligence equipment recorded the shutdown of the radar signal and never recorded it since.
"This SBU special operation made the Russian air defense 'blind' on a large part of the front," he said. Read also:
General Staff confirms strikes on oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region with Neptune
missiles
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces, alongside the SBU, executed a several-day operation to destroy logistics that ensure the vital operations of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
