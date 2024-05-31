Germany Allows Ukraine To Use German Weapons Against Targets Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German said on Friday that Ukraine could use German-supplied weapons to defend itself against Russian launched directly from its border areas.

This was reported by AP , Ukrinform saw.

In the statement of the German government, it is noted that in recent weeks, Russia has been preparing, coordinating, and carrying out attacks on the northeastern part of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, in particular, from the border areas.

Ukraine has right to use weapons against militaryin Russia – Stoltenberg

“Together we are convinced that Ukraine has the right under international law to defend itself against these attacks,” the statement said.“For this, it can also use the weapons delivered for that purpose in accordance with its international legal commitments, including the ones delivered by us.”

Germany's statement appeared a few hours after the Russians hit a residential building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least four people, the publication notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly secretly allowed Ukraine to strike with American weapons on targets inside Russia.

A number of Western governments, including in the UK, Finland, France, and Sweden, have also dropped bans on their weapons being used to hit Russia.