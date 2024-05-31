Ukraine, Sweden Ink Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, signed the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Security in Stockholm.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform saw.

According to the document, throughout 2024-2026, Sweden will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 75 billion (about EUR 6.5 billion), which will approximately amount to EUR 2.2 billion per year. The volume of assistance will increase during the 10-year term support includes and air defense capabilities, armored vehicles, artillery, enhanced maritime security, mine clearance capabilities, and unmanned aerial vehicles.Zelensky arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

As noted, Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, and will also work out the possibilities of their joint production.

"A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen warplanes to Ukraine, including relevant training. Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defense industrial potential and develop bilateral cooperation regarding localization, repair, maintenance, and production of Swedish defense products in our country," the President's Office emphasized.

It is reported that separate parts of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damages, and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance to Ukraine in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, Sweden clearly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine on the way to membership in the EU and NATO.

The agreement was signed to implement the G7 Joint Declaration, which was adopted on July 12, 2023. In total, Ukraine has already concluded 13 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Sweden.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Stockholm, where he is taking part in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

