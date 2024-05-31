Breast Pump Market Top Trends, Profitable Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Breast Pump Market Report by Type (Closed System Breast Pump, Open System Breast Pump), (Battery-Powered Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump, Manual Breast Pump), Application (Hospital, Personal Care), and Region 2024-2032". The global breast pump market size reached US$ 971.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Breast Pump Industry:

● Advancements in Breast Pump Technology:

Improvements in breast pump design and functionality are impelling the market growth. Modern breast pumps are efficient, comfortable, and user-friendly, incorporating features like adjustable suction levels, double pumping capabilities, and smart technology integration. These innovations address the common concerns and challenges associated with breast pumping, which include discomfort and time consumption. Additionally, smart breast pumps can be connected to smartphone apps to track pumping sessions, offering convenience and efficiency to the user. Furthermore, these advancements extend to battery-operated and hands-free models, providing greater mobility and flexibility for users. This continuous innovation not only makes breast pumps more appealing to new mothers but also drives replacement sales as users upgrade to newer models with advanced features.

● Awareness and Support for Breastfeeding:

The growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, coupled with supportive initiatives from health organizations and governments is propelling the market growth. Many countries are implementing policies that provide breast pumps at subsidized rates or even free of charge through healthcare programs. Additionally, campaigns promoting breastfeeding are emphasizing its critical role in infant nutrition and bonding, encouraging mothers to breastfeed for longer durations. In addition, social media and support groups are creating a platform for sharing information and experiences, further increasing awareness and acceptance of breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps. This heightened awareness, along with supportive policies and initiatives, is instrumental in encouraging mothers to invest in breast pumps.

● Increasing Multiple Births and Preterm Deliveries:

Rising incidences of multiple births and preterm deliveries among women is contributing to the market growth. Multiple births often result in a greater need for efficient milk extraction and storage, making breast pumps an essential tool for managing feeding schedules. Additionally, preterm infants may initially require feeding through alternative methods, such as tube feeding, where expressed breast milk is often preferred. The use of breast pumps enables mothers to provide breast milk even when direct breastfeeding is not possible. Advances in fertility treatments are leading to an increase in multiple births, while various health and environmental factors are influencing the rate of preterm deliveries.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Breast Pump Industry:

● Philips Avent

● Pigeon Corporation

● Medela AG

● Ameda Inc

● Hygeia Medical Group II

Breast Pump Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

● Closed System Breast Pump

● Open System Breast Pump

Closed system breast pump exhibits a clear dominance due to its hygienic design.

By Technology:

● Battery-Powered Breast Pump

● Electric Breast Pump

● Manual Breast Pump

Battery-powered breast pump represents the largest segment, owing to its convenience and portability.

By Application:

● Hospital

● Personal Care

Hospital holds the biggest market share as it is often the preferred setting for mothers requiring breastfeeding support and assistance.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market, driven by its high adoption rate of breastfeeding equipment and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Global Breast Pump Market Trends:

The growing shift towards more compact and portable designs in breast pumps is offering a favorable market outlook. Parents are often on the move and value products that support a mobile lifestyle. Portable, lightweight, and discreet breast pumps that can be easily carried in a handbag or used on the go are becoming popular. This trend is driven by the need for products that enable mothers to maintain their breastfeeding routine while balancing work, travel, or other commitments. The emphasis on portability and discretion in breast pump design is reflective of the broader societal shift towards more flexible and mobile lifestyles.

