NA And APAC Food Waste Prevention Market To Reach $21.6 Billion, By 2032 At 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) According to the World Bank, 1.3 billion tons of wasted food represents a huge misuse of resources, including land, water, labor, and energy.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention Market By food type (fruits and vegetables, chilled protein, and ready meals), technology (plant-derived coating, produce stickers, modified atmospheric packaging, vacuum packaging, active packaging, and others), end user(food service, retail, food manufacturer, and others), and region(North America and Asia-Pacific): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention industry generated $11,068.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $21,620.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global data on food loss and waste (FLW) from the World Bank, amounting to approximately 30% of all food production annually, serves as a significant driver for the food waste prevention market. However, the availability of fresh substitute food products acts as a key restraint of the food waste prevention market. There is significant growth of the developing markets owing to the rapid increase in purchasing power. Developing markets have experienced rapid increase in the number of fast-food outlets and café shops that sell a variety of food waste prevention, including pizza, cakes, bakery, and poultry products. Major fast-food players and hotel chains have heavily invested in expansion in Asia-Pacific and other developing markets.

The chilled protein segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the food type, the chilled protein segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Modified Atmospheric Packaging segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the MAP segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about two fifth of the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the active packaging segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The food manufacturers segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the food manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for about two fifth of the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifth of the global market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

.UPFIELD B.V.

.KITE HILL

.MIYOKO'S CREAMERY

.TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

.TREELINE TREENUT CHEESE COMPANY, LLC.

.VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, LLC

.SAPUTO INC.

.PARMELA CREAMERY

.GOOD PLANET FOODS INC.

.NUTS FOR CHEESE

.ABOVE FOOD INC.

.TYNE CHEASE LIMITED

.BEL SA

.DANONE S.A.

.MAPLE LEAF FOODS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global North America & Asia-Pacific food waste prevention market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

