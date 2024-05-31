Hyosung Americas Opens New North Texas Distribution Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyosung Americas new Distribution Center

Pictured L-R: Front row: Peter Gerard, CHRO, Seong Jin Kim, CFO, Kunoh Kim, CEO, Al Zapanta, Irving City Council, Mike Park, CSO. Back row: Samir Youssef, SVP, Service, Kyonghoon Kim, Chief Representative, KITA Dallas Center, Onyu Kim, Manager, KITA Dalla

- Kunoh Kim, CEO Hyosung AmericasIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Hyosung Americas, which has been a proud leader in ATM hardware, software and services in America since they first entered the U.S. market in 1998, expanded its footprint in North Texas with a 125,104-square-foot Distribution Center.The new production, warehouse and storage facility is located at 4100 Passport Ave. near DFW Airport and is 66% larger than Hyosung's prior facilities.In a special ribbon cutting presentation to Hyosung employees at the new facility, new Hyosung Americas CEO Kunoh Kim expressed the importance this expansion symbolizes."Today marks a significant milestone in Hyosung's journey of innovation and growth. With the opening of our expanded facility, we not only double our production capacity but also amplify our commitment to serving our customers with excellence,” Kim said.“This expansion shows our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our global community while reinforcing Hyosung's position as a leader in cutting-edge technology and banking solutions."Hyosung Americas' new Distribution Center opened with 60 full-time employees with plans to increase to approximately 100 over the next 12 to 24 months. The facility provides Hyosung with expanded ATM racking and storage, assembly and production as well as a parts distribution facility. These increased storage and production capabilities will improve the customer experience for Hyosung's partners across the country.About Hyosung AmericasHyosung Americas, the world's leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung TNS, Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung Americas is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

